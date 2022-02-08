See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Gordon Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gordon Lee, MD

Dr. Gordon Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their fellowship with Uc-Davis

Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 8, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 476-4230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blepharitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Cold Sore
Colitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gordon Lee, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1124100367
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc-Davis
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
