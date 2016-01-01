Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilanjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD
Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ilanjian works at
Dr. Ilanjian's Office Locations
ABC Pediatrics22 John R Albanese PL, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 337-3788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Grace Ilanjian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821196767
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Dr. Ilanjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilanjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilanjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilanjian works at
Dr. Ilanjian speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilanjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilanjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilanjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilanjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.