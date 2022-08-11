Dr. Grace Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grace Cha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meriden, CT. They completed their residency with Middlesex Hospital
Dr. Cha works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group61 Pomeroy Ave Bldg 2, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 694-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cha is great. She's kind, she listens, explains what she's doing and why. I referred my daughter to her and my daughter loved her as well. She "saw" her and as result she was able to share things with her and get the care she needed. I have been a patient in the HHC care system for years and Dr. Cha is one the good ones.
About Dr. Grace Cha, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083068522
Education & Certifications
- Middlesex Hospital
- Family Practice
