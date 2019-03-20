Dr. Grace Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grace Reid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Have been seeing Dr. Reid for in excess of ten years. She is excellent. Always a great listener. In tune with me as a patient; my issues, struggles, overall physical health. Always takes the time to listen, ask questions, and respond with compassionate and appropriate help.
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881747889
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.