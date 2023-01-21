Dr. Graciela Garton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graciela Garton, MD
Overview of Dr. Graciela Garton, MD
Dr. Graciela Garton, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Garton works at
Dr. Garton's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists P L15681 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 488-2013Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advocate Radiation Oncology3030 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8190
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garton?
I cannot say enough about Dr. Garton and her entire staff at Advocate Radiology Oncology on Davis Blvd in Naples. From the first call to the last treatment, I was treated with kindness, compassion and respect. No one chooses radiation therapy, but those who trust Dr. Garton with their care have chosen a team who care about the person - not just the patient.
About Dr. Graciela Garton, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1750388849
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
- University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garton works at
Dr. Garton speaks French and Spanish.
Dr. Garton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.