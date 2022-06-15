Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD
Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Bryant Jr works at
Dr. Bryant Jr's Office Locations
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2335
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 592-2967
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First All America
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bryant is brilliant and has a wonderful bedside manner. He listened to my concerns & thoroughly explained my results.
About Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1134163694
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Throat Pain and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant Jr.
