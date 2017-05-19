Overview

Dr. Grahame Fitz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Fitz works at St. Peter's Internal And Family Medicine in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.