Dr. Greg Binder, DMD
Dr. Greg Binder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in London, KY.
London Dental Center of Excellence828 S Main St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 266-2536
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Binder is replacing a bridge because the anchor tooth cracked. He is professional and always explains everything in detail. There were no surprises.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891001715
