Dr. Greg Miller, DDS
Overview
Dr. Greg Miller, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Novato, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Marin Braces1730 Novato Blvd Ste E, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 463-4035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Greg Miller, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1083800783
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
256 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
