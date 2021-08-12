See All Dermatologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Morganroth works at California Skin Institute A Medical Corporation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Skin Institute A Medical Corporation
    525 South Dr Ste 115, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 969-6931
    California Skin Institute
    2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 369-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 12, 2021
    In 2017, I had a Mohs surgery which necessitated taking a small amount of tissue off my nostril as well as my nose. The surgeon had to go in three times, and a graft was needed. After 3 ½ years the nose had deteriorated to the point that the nostril would be sucked in, thus impairing my ability to breathe. I sought out Dr Morganroth, who was recommended by a neighbor whose daughter had a similar issue and the result was perfect! He explained he could take the cartilage from my ear and insert it in the nose to create the strength needed to breathe. Remarkable, describes the end result!! Friends and family have remarked on its wonderful appearance and function. Dr Morganroth is a gifted surgeon, who had perfected this technique. Personally, I had been self conscious of my defect, yet now a feeling of elation emerges as I look in the mirror without deformity. I'm back!! Thank you! The results exceeded all expectations!
    Dawn S — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639217458
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bapt Med Center
    Residency
    • Yale University New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital University Pa
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morganroth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morganroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morganroth has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganroth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganroth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganroth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morganroth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morganroth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

