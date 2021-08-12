Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD
Overview
Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Morganroth works at
Locations
California Skin Institute A Medical Corporation525 South Dr Ste 115, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 969-6931
California Skin Institute2420 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 369-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2017, I had a Mohs surgery which necessitated taking a small amount of tissue off my nostril as well as my nose. The surgeon had to go in three times, and a graft was needed. After 3 ½ years the nose had deteriorated to the point that the nostril would be sucked in, thus impairing my ability to breathe. I sought out Dr Morganroth, who was recommended by a neighbor whose daughter had a similar issue and the result was perfect! He explained he could take the cartilage from my ear and insert it in the nose to create the strength needed to breathe. Remarkable, describes the end result!! Friends and family have remarked on its wonderful appearance and function. Dr Morganroth is a gifted surgeon, who had perfected this technique. Personally, I had been self conscious of my defect, yet now a feeling of elation emerges as I look in the mirror without deformity. I'm back!! Thank you! The results exceeded all expectations!
About Dr. Greg Morganroth, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639217458
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Med Center
- Yale University New Haven Hospital
- Hospital University Pa
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morganroth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morganroth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morganroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morganroth has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganroth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganroth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganroth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morganroth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morganroth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.