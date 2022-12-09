See All Physical Therapists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Gregg Carr, MD

Physical Therapy
4.7 (381)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregg Carr, MD

Dr. Gregg Carr, MD is a Physical Therapist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL - M.D. and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Carr works at Southern Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Carr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C.
    516 BROOKWOOD BLVD, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 259-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 381 ratings
    Patient Ratings (381)
    5 Star
    (344)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Have been a patient for several years and have confidence in him and his recommendations. One thing I always notice is how he interacts with others, especially his staff. He always shows respect and kindness and they obviously hold him in very high regard. A very good doctor and a good man.
    L.D. Powell — Dec 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregg Carr, MD
    About Dr. Gregg Carr, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528112885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine - Alabama Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, AL,
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery - Greenville Hospital System, Greenville, SC,
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University, Auburn, AL - B.S.,
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carr works at Southern Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Carr’s profile.

    381 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

