Dr. Gregg Carr, MD
Dr. Gregg Carr, MD is a Physical Therapist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL - M.D. and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Southern Orthopaedic Specialists, P.C.516 BROOKWOOD BLVD, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 259-5555
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
- Worker's Compensation
Have been a patient for several years and have confidence in him and his recommendations. One thing I always notice is how he interacts with others, especially his staff. He always shows respect and kindness and they obviously hold him in very high regard. A very good doctor and a good man.
- Physical Therapy
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528112885
- Sports Medicine - Alabama Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, AL,
- Orthopaedic Surgery - Greenville Hospital System, Greenville, SC,
- University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL - M.D.
- Auburn University, Auburn, AL - B.S.,
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
