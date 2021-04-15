Overview

Dr. Gregg Hallbauer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Hallbauer works at Family Medicine Associates of Conroe in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.