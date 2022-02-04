Dr. Gregg Wilentz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregg Wilentz, DO
Dr. Gregg Wilentz, DO is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Weston Cosmetics and Dermatology17170 Royal Palm Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-3376
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ive been going to WIlentz for years, he's 100% the best and only doctor id go to for dermatology.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144225681
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wilentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilentz has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilentz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilentz.
