Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Barrow, MD
Dr. Gregory Barrow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Alpine Professional Pharmacy1000 Alpine Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 413-6279
Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc.897 US Highway 287 Ste 200, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (303) 443-8500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Nice dude. Makes aggressive med changes when necessary. Saved my life.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619050218
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Barrow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
