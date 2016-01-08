Overview of Dr. Gregory Bojrab, MD

Dr. Gregory Bojrab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Community Health.



Dr. Bojrab works at Henry Community Health in New Castle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.