Overview of Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD

Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Crooke works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.