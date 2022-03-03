Dr. Gregory Eason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Eason, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Eason, MD
Dr. Gregory Eason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Eason works at
Dr. Eason's Office Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eason?
Doctor Eason is a caring and competent Doctor. He is able to explain things in ways that are understandable. He knows what he is doing. I would trust him with any of my family members.
About Dr. Gregory Eason, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1689673675
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eason using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eason works at
Dr. Eason has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Eason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.