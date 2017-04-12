Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD
Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
ONE- Clinton street5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
SPINE-ONE North Office11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ortho NorthEast - SW Office7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Ortho Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 major back surgeries done by Dr. Hoffman and I would never let anyone do back or neck surgery on me. He is a excellent surgeon who cares so much about his patients and very compassionate about his patients as well. It's also awesome to have a Christian doctor do your surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone. You're the best Dr. Hoffman.
About Dr. Gregory Hoffman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kosair-Norton Hosp
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, In
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
