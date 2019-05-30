Dr. Gregory Hoffpauir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffpauir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hoffpauir, MD
Dr. Gregory Hoffpauir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.
Gregory M. Hoffpauir MD PC540 Cotton Gin Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 323-3610
Prattville Baptist Hospital124 S Memorial Dr, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 323-3610
New Day Senior Health805 Friendship Rd, Tallassee, AL 36078 Directions (334) 283-6541
- Community Hospital
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I loved Dr. Hoffpauir! He performed two cataract surgeries in two weeks, and my experience with him, and his staff, couldn’t have been more pleasant and professional. I highly recommend him, and Vision America.
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Hoffpauir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffpauir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
