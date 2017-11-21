See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD

Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Hrasky works at Cactus Pediatric Orthopeadics in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hrasky's Office Locations

    Dr. Gregory Hrasky
    9700 N 91st St Ste B108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (480) 551-0300
    Cactus Pediatric Orthopeadics at Cardon Children's/Banner Desert
    1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85202 (480) 551-0300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowed Legs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spica Casts Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 21, 2017
    This was a great experience. Your kids are in good hands.
    Nov 21, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689635989
    Education & Certifications

    • Starship Children's Hospital
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    • Blodgett Hosp/MSU
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • St Louis University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Hrasky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hrasky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrasky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrasky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

