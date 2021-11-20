See All Ophthalmologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (106)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD

Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Kouyoumdjian works at Denver Ophthalmology Center in Littleton, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kouyoumdjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Ophthalmology Center
    8381 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 991-9662
  2. 2
    Denver Ophthamology Center
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 100A, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 991-9662
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratoconus
Chorioretinal Scars
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratoconus
Chorioretinal Scars
Herpetic Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1548219934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kouyoumdjian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kouyoumdjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouyoumdjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouyoumdjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouyoumdjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouyoumdjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

