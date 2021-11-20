Dr. Kouyoumdjian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD
Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kouyoumdjian's Office Locations
Denver Ophthalmology Center8381 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 991-9662
Denver Ophthamology Center850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 100A, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 991-9662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had came from another practice due to a not so great experience. As started my appointment, I was kindly taken care of and helped by Adonis. Then Dr. Kouyoumdjian took his time to examine my eyes and informed me on the conditions. They are very kind and thorough in all they do! I would definitely recommend this practice for all your vision needs!
About Dr. Gregory Kouyoumdjian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548219934
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- New York University School of Medicine
