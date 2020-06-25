Overview of Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD

Dr. Gregory Paniccia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Paniccia works at South Bay Psychiatry A Professional Corp. in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.