Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 973-2106
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t even know how to start this off. I recently switched to a different network and doctor due to negligence from my past provider. Dr. Parker and his staff have been nothing but amazing. I told Dr. Parker what my experience was and what my current desires were. Dr. Parker took me into his care with the most gentle and informative care plan. He took care of me. Like a doctor is supposed to. All the staff at the Bradford clinic were so nice and professional. This is my place of care. This is my future prenatal care. Dr. Parker and staff I can’t thank you enough. From coming out of a devastating experience to jumping right into the right caring arms. Thank thank you thank you.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parker speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.