Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (51)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD

Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in JONESBORO, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ricca works at NEA Anesthesia in JONESBORO, AR with other offices in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ricca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Memorial Hospital-jonesboro Inc
    4800 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 936-1000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Pulmonary/Critical Care and Medicine, Searcy
    2900 Hawkins Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 278-2800
  3. 3
    Nea Baptist Clinic - Main Laboratory
    4802 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 936-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Windsor Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386615177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Memorial Health Systems
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kenyon College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Ricca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ricca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricca has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

