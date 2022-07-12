See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD

Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Rohn works at Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 239-1641
  2. 2
    Plano-frisco Office
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste G24, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-0633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 12, 2022
    I've been seeing Rohn since I was an infant. He was recommended to my parents when they discovered early on I had hearing loss in both ears and sinus issues. He has done 5 surgeries on me since and probably another one in the near future. He is truly the best of the best when it comes to patient care.
    Ashley Small — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578515797
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Rohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohn has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

