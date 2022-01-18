Overview of Dr. Gregory Rosic, MD

Dr. Gregory Rosic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Rosic works at Skyhaven Internal Medicine in Rochester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.