Dr. Sarkisian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO
Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Sarkisian's Office Locations
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties15389 W High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0279Wednesday9:00am -Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties25501 Chagrin Blvd Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 285-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sarkisian is not only knowledgeable but caring as well. His humor lightens the tension and his simple explanations puts my mind at ease
About Dr. Gregory Sarkisian, DO
- Pain Management
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962489146
Education & Certifications
- Southpointe Hospital
- Rotating Internship Brentwood Hopsital
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkisian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkisian has seen patients for Knee Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkisian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
