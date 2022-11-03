See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad Sch Med

Dr. Wilmoth works at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology
    4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-0073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilmoth?

    Nov 03, 2022
    He was knowledgeable, attentive, and kind. Excellent care. And a sense of humor, always a plus????
    Catherine Bishir — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilmoth to family and friends

    Dr. Wilmoth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilmoth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013954742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Hosp-Bowman Gray
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilmoth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilmoth works at Skin Renewal Center at Southern Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wilmoth’s profile.

    Dr. Wilmoth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmoth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmoth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Wilmoth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.