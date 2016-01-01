Dr. Gregory Zakers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Zakers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Zakers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Zakers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Berkeley Med/Rehab Ctr550 Fairburn Rd SW Ste B4, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 505-5480
-
2
Clinica Alianza Latina5775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 400B, Norcross, GA 30071 Directions (678) 206-2546
- 3 6455 Tara Blvd Ste 7A, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 477-4849
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakers?
About Dr. Gregory Zakers, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376517144
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.