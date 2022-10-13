Overview of Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD

Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Garcia works at Mindful Behavioral Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.