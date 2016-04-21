Dr. Korver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gretchen Korver, MD
Dr. Gretchen Korver, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
Sierra Skin Institute10479 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 850-8600
The most professional & caring dermatologist I've ever had. Glad I found her!
About Dr. Gretchen Korver, MD
21 years of experience
English
University of Nevada at Las Vegas
