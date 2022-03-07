Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koehne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD
Overview of Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD
Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Koehne's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oncology-Hematology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y. Immunology, Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation Service
- Internal Medicine, Medical University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
