Overview of Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD

Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Koehne works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.