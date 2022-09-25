Overview

Dr. Guillermo Santos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Santos works at Medical Associates Of South Fl in Miami Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.