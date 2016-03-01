See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Overview

Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico Y Estudios Superiores De Monterry-Monterrery and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Torre-Amione works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD
    About Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821024019
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine/Cardiology Methodist Hospital Houston
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Chicago Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Tecnologico Y Estudios Superiores De Monterry-Monterrery
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torre-Amione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torre-Amione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torre-Amione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torre-Amione works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Torre-Amione’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Torre-Amione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torre-Amione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torre-Amione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torre-Amione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

