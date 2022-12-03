See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD

Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kaur works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaur's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 West 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Kaur treated my son for a brain tumor and related issues during her time at Nemours Childrens Hospital. She is the most caring, committed and invested doctor we have had in the 5 years since he was diagnosed. She was always available to answer our questions. She thought of things no other doctor even considered and was proactive in thinking about ways to improve his health and overall quality of life. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a neurologist or neuro-oncologist, because by the way, she's so smart she specializes and is phenomenal in both disciplines. Despite being incredibly bright, she talks to parents and her child patients in a way that is easy to understand while also being extremely comforting. When she moved to a different hospital, we were devastated. However, she still keeps nine touch woth our team and consults on our case. We will forever be grateful for all she has done for our family.
    Erica Avello — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619397726
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaur works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaur’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

