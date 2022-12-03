Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD
Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street21 West 86th St, New York, NY 10024
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaur treated my son for a brain tumor and related issues during her time at Nemours Childrens Hospital. She is the most caring, committed and invested doctor we have had in the 5 years since he was diagnosed. She was always available to answer our questions. She thought of things no other doctor even considered and was proactive in thinking about ways to improve his health and overall quality of life. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a neurologist or neuro-oncologist, because by the way, she's so smart she specializes and is phenomenal in both disciplines. Despite being incredibly bright, she talks to parents and her child patients in a way that is easy to understand while also being extremely comforting. When she moved to a different hospital, we were devastated. However, she still keeps nine touch woth our team and consults on our case. We will forever be grateful for all she has done for our family.
About Dr. Gurcharanjeet Kaur, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1619397726
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kaur works at
