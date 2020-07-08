See All Pediatricians in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD

Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cytogenetics. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Pai works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr # 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Edwards Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fabry's Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Very pleased with our visit answered all of our questions where we could understand the answers gave our son a opportunity to ask questions and have them answer to a kids point of you. Highly recommended
    Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306954268
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Meml Hosp
    • JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
    • Clinical Cytogenetics, Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pai works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pai’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

