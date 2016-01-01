See All Pediatric Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Gustavo Villalona, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gustavo Villalona, MD

Dr. Gustavo Villalona, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Villalona works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villalona's Office Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 697-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gustavo Villalona, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Surgery
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1740447200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Villalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villalona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalona works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Villalona’s profile.

    Dr. Villalona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

