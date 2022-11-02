See All Psychiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Guy Farber, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guy Farber, MD

Dr. Guy Farber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School.

Dr. Farber works at Guy Farber MD in Great Neck, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Guy Farber MD
    295 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Guy Farber, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1356322366
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center|Zucker Hillside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

