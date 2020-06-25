Dr. Hui Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hui Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Hui Lee, MD
Dr. Hui Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
H C Lee MD1825 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 253-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
The best in the world because he's my grandpa and I like the way he cares for me!
About Dr. Hui Lee, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Korean
- 1467484204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.