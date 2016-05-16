Dr. H Long, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Long, DDS
Overview
Dr. H Long, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Locations
Long H Michael DDS211 E LINCOLN ST, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 928-1218
Ratings & Reviews
Great friendly office !!!! Dr.Long and his staff were very professional, and made me feel very comfortable, I would recommend this office to anyone who is looking for great dental care
About Dr. H Long, DDS
- Dentistry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1184635203
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
