Overview of Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD

Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Son Nguyen works at SoCal Neurosurgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.