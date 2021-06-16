Overview of Dr. Hal Feldman, MD

Dr. Hal Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Syosset, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.