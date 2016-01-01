See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD

Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.

Dr. Peterson works at River Oaks Hospital in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

    River Oaks Hospital
    1525 River Oaks Rd W, New Orleans, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 366-1740
    Tulane University
    1440 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-4272
    Integrated Behavioral health
    400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 322-3837
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Phobia
About Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • 1801241328
Education & Certifications

  • University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peterson works at River Oaks Hospital in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

Dr. Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

