Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD
Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
River Oaks Hospital1525 River Oaks Rd W, New Orleans, LA 70123 Directions (800) 366-1740
Tulane University1440 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-4272
Integrated Behavioral health400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 322-3837Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pm
About Dr. Halloran Peterson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1801241328
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
