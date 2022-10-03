Overview of Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD

Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Kadiwala works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.