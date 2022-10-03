Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD
Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Kadiwala works at
Dr. Kadiwala's Office Locations
-
1
Tarrant Neurology Consultants P.A.713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-3968
-
2
Cook Children's Neurosciences1500 Cooper St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 885-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadiwala?
A truley gifted professional physician with a true CARE for his patients - He is very in touch with his faith which makes him even more valuable ro all his patients he will meet you need him in scary times of their mysterious illness journeys. GOD will reward you and he will protect you always for the deeds you do. With much respect, Amina
About Dr. Hamid Kadiwala, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275768657
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadiwala works at
Dr. Kadiwala has seen patients for Stroke and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.