Dr. Hamid Malakooti, MD
Dr. Hamid Malakooti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Hamid Malakooti M.d.2428 W Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 722-5550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very good, fast and very experienced doctor. Best doctor in Montebello in my opinion.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Dr. Malakooti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malakooti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malakooti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malakooti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malakooti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malakooti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malakooti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.