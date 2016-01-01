Dr. Han Hsiung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Hsiung, DDS
Overview
Dr. Han Hsiung, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Allen, TX.
Dr. Hsiung works at
Locations
-
1
Allen office1512 E Exchange Pkwy Ste 500, Allen, TX 75002 Directions (972) 535-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsiung?
About Dr. Han Hsiung, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Mandarin
- 1073729059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsiung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsiung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsiung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsiung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsiung works at
Dr. Hsiung speaks Mandarin.
369 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.