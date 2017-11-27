Overview of Dr. Hans Mah, MD

Dr. Hans Mah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia Main Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Mah works at Novant Health Pediatrics Mint Hill in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.