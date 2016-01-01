See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Hao Tong, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hao Tong, MD

Dr. Hao Tong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Tong works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Anemia
Anxiety
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Potassium Deficiency

About Dr. Hao Tong, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295297315
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hao Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tong works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tong’s profile.

Dr. Tong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

