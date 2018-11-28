Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demetriades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haralambos Demetriades, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Monroe294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 495-1888
Barnegat500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (609) 488-3988
Brick Office1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-7866
Freehold Office222 Schanck Rd Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Demetriades is professional, knowledgeable, encouraging and informative. His manner is so soothing and puts this patient at ease. Highly recommended!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1730148719
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
