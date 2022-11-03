Dr. Harishchander Madhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harishchander Madhav, MD
Dr. Harishchander Madhav, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Orlando Regional Healthcare
Excellent Woman Care LLC2226 SE 2nd St, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 765-6968
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
I came to doctor Madhav during my third trimester of pregnancy after not being able to find good care. I was already two months when I found I was pregnant with no insurance or job. I Got myself a job and insurance, I was with the health department but I missed one appointment because of work and had to wait 2 months before being seen again. Thats when I decided to look for another doctor. Finding doctor Madhav and getting care at his office was the BEST DECISION I have ever made!!!!!!! Doctor Madhav and Nina and the office staff are attentive, and they take care of their patients. Dr. Madhav caught up with all the testing I missed. He always listen to me and always ready to help, as well as Nina. They offered me advice when I lost my insurance again and continue to see me while I resolve my problems. Dr. Madhav is the doctor to see if you are pregnant or need an OBGYN.
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
Dr. Madhav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.